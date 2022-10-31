Hero Fincorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 157.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 36.56% to Rs 1443.25 croreNet profit of Hero Fincorp reported to Rs 157.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 99.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.56% to Rs 1443.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1056.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1443.251056.83 37 OPM %46.1222.09 -PBDT217.06-126.68 LP PBT209.85-133.66 LP NP157.46-99.78 LP
