Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 518.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.17% to Rs 17.72 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 518.75% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.17% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.7210.6028.7223.025.502.263.990.652.970.48

