Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 518.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.17% to Rs 17.72 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 518.75% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.17% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.7210.60 67 OPM %28.7223.02 -PBDT5.502.26 143 PBT3.990.65 514 NP2.970.48 519

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:50 IST

