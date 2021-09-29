Swedish pharmaceutical retailer, Apoteket expands partnership with TCS

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner by Apoteket, Sweden's largest pharmaceutical retailer, to accelerate its digital transformation and growth.
Apoteket stores draw 34 million customers annually, making it the leading pharmaceuticals retailer in Sweden. The brand is looking to strengthen its leadership position in the region by transforming into a fullservice healthcare provider, offering services across the value chain on line and in-store.
TCS has been working with Apoteket since 2014.
As part of the expanded strategic partnership, TCS will provide end-to-end IT services and consulting across the organization, encompassing the application and infrastructure layers. Further, it will help drive innovation by leveraging the TCS Pace Port in Amsterdam, a co-innovation and research hub specifically designed to help customers navigate their unique digital transformation journeys.
TCS will also help the retailer leverage automation, robotics and artificial intelligence to create the next-generation customer experience across physical stores and on line channels as well as streamline internal processes.
