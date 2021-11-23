Swiss Re extends partnership with TCS for developing futuristic digital workplace

Tata Consultancy Services said that the company has expanded its 18-year long strategic partnership with Swiss Re, to help it build a more social and open digital workspace leveraging the cloud, to drive greater collaboration and innovation.

Swiss Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance, and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer.

As part of this initiative, TCS will help Swiss Re to further develop its future-ready, cloud-based digital workplace using Microsoft technologies and manage the underlying operations. Adopting agile ways of working, Swiss Re and TCS will work collaboratively to deliver a persona-based, insights-driven user experience for over 18,000 end-users.

TCS will help Swiss Re enhance operational excellence through state-of-the-art, lean processes across the end-to-end workplace support function by bringing automation and implementing DevOps best practices. TCS will create self-heal and self-help operations to automate standard processes, and enable out-of-the box endpoints with a seamless corporate experience.

A key focus area for this partnership would be to accelerate the innovation pipeline within the organization, specifically in the areas of immersive experiences and artificial intelligence with the support of edge technologies in the market, which will help Swiss Re to boost its Hybrid Collaboration strategy.

Siva Ganesan, global head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS, said: The key to building an innovative, future-ready organization is a vibrant digital workplace that fosters creativity and collaboration, while keeping data and interactions secure.

TCS is thrilled to expand its longstanding partnership with Swiss Re to build a new digital workplace using Microsoft technologies, and help them accelerate their innovation and growth.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 June 2021 Q1 FY22. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 28.75% and net sales rose 16.77% in Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.58% to currently trade at Rs 3441.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)