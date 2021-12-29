Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Spurts 9.93%

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd has added 22.06% over last one month compared to 0.39% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd rose 9.93% today to trade at Rs 11.4. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.58% to quote at 25572.62. The index is up 0.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sastasundar Ventures Ltd increased 5% and Kopran Ltd added 3.38% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 18.49 % over last one year compared to the 21.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd has added 22.06% over last one month compared to 0.39% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.44 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.55 on 12 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.03 on 22 Mar 2021.

