Tanla Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.61 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 455.55 crore

Net profit of Tanla Solutions reported to Rs 78.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 75.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 455.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 394.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales455.55394.56 15 OPM %16.467.88 -PBDT87.5334.33 155 PBT76.04-119.32 LP NP78.61-75.70 LP

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

