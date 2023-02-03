Thomas Cook (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 105.37% to Rs 1536.34 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) reported to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.37% to Rs 1536.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 748.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1536.34748.09 105 OPM %4.161.46 -PBDT62.14-3.39 LP PBT29.83-36.44 LP NP18.53-23.15 LP
