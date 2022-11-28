TARC gains on receiving OC for its Gurugram-based project

TARC rose 1.46% to Rs 41.60 after the company announced the receipt of occupation certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, TARC Maceo, Sector-91, Gurugram.

Amar Sarin, managing director & CEO - TARC, said, "We are pleased to receive the OC for our project, TARC Maceo. Besides premium homes, it offers customers elevated experiences with amenities that go beyond standard ones and into the smart world of experiential living.

With more than 650 families already residing here, prospective customers will be happy to know that we have select units still available for sale at TARC Maceo."

TARC is a leading real estate developer with one of the largest land banks and key land parcels at prime locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.15% to Rs 8.17 crore on a 73.92% rise in sales to Rs 41.67 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

