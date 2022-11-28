TARC gains on receiving OC for its Gurugram-based project

-
ALSO READ
Board of TARC approves change in CFO
TARC receives OC for its premium residential project TARC Maceo in Gurugram
TARC consolidated net profit rises 54.15% in the September 2022 quarter
TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.73 crore in the March 2022 quarter
CSB Bank soars on appointing Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO
-
TARC rose 1.46% to Rs 41.60 after the company announced the receipt of occupation certificate (OC) for its premium residential project, TARC Maceo, Sector-91, Gurugram.
Amar Sarin, managing director & CEO - TARC, said, "We are pleased to receive the OC for our project, TARC Maceo. Besides premium homes, it offers customers elevated experiences with amenities that go beyond standard ones and into the smart world of experiential living.
With more than 650 families already residing here, prospective customers will be happy to know that we have select units still available for sale at TARC Maceo."
TARC is a leading real estate developer with one of the largest land banks and key land parcels at prime locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.15% to Rs 8.17 crore on a 73.92% rise in sales to Rs 41.67 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU