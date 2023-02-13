Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.21% to Rs 2020.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Financial Services rose 57.78% to Rs 331.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 210.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.21% to Rs 2020.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1551.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2020.001551.34 30 OPM %70.4768.12 -PBDT486.01350.78 39 PBT442.77285.16 55 NP331.52210.12 58

