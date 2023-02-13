Tata Capital Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.21% to Rs 2020.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Financial Services rose 57.78% to Rs 331.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 210.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.21% to Rs 2020.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1551.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2020.001551.3470.4768.12486.01350.78442.77285.16331.52210.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)