Volumes spurt at Bharti Infratel Ltd counter

Bharti Infratel Ltd notched up volume of 800.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.63 lakh shares

Coforge Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 December 2020.

Bharti Infratel Ltd notched up volume of 800.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 83.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.218.25. Volumes stood at 6.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 2.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13686 shares. The stock increased 0.56% to Rs.2,468.75. Volumes stood at 3691 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd recorded volume of 57712 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17992 shares. The stock gained 11.43% to Rs.252.40. Volumes stood at 30964 shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd notched up volume of 41.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.92% to Rs.42.50. Volumes stood at 17.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 26664 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9292 shares. The stock rose 11.67% to Rs.770.05. Volumes stood at 14607 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)