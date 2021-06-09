Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

-
ALSO READ
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd extends losing spree
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for fifth session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.48%, up for fifth straight session
-
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3209.6, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 87.09% gain in the Nifty IT.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3209.6, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15784.25. The Sensex is at 52386.48, up 0.21%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 2.04% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27623.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3220, up 0.1% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 87.09% gain in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 37.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU