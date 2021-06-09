Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3209.6, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 87.09% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3209.6, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15784.25. The Sensex is at 52386.48, up 0.21%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 2.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27623.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3220, up 0.1% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 52.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 87.09% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

