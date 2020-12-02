Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 39.84 points or 1.87% at 2173.57 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.92%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.31%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.97%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.35%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.64%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.57%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.31%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.14%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 65.78 or 0.15% at 44589.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13114.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.13 points or 0.55% at 17107.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.75 points or 0.55% at 5762.26.

On BSE,1405 shares were trading in green, 664 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)