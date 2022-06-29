Tata Motors Ltd spurts 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 418, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% jump in NIFTY and a 11.17% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 418, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15794.7. The Sensex is at 53070.53, down 0.2%. Tata Motors Ltd has slipped around 5.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11832.55, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.15, up 0.07% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 23.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.47% jump in NIFTY and a 11.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

