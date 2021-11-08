Tata Power Company Ltd continues to rise

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 234.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 326.02% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 53.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 234.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 18005.25. The Sensex is at 60333.28, up 0.44%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 22.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584.05, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 336.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1249.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 235.5, up 1.93% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 326.02% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 53.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)