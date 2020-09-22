Tata Power Company Ltd slides 1.13%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.4, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.4, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 11199. The Sensex is at 37906.13, down 0.34%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 13.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15366.3, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 264.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 297.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 52.45, down 1.04% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd tumbled 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 0.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

