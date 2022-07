Tata Power signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

For setting up Rs 3000 cr 4GW solar module manufacturing plant

Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest approx. Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu.

The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2,000 employment opportunities with majority of them being women employee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)