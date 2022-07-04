Tata Power signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro for setting charging points in Gurugram
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.
Prayagraj Power Generation Company signs MoU with ZaaK Technologies GmbH
BHEL signs MoU with GE Power Conversion
Reliance Industries signs MoU with Govt. of Gujarat
-
For setting up Rs 3000 cr 4GW solar module manufacturing plantTata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest approx. Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a greenfield 4GW Solar Cell and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu.
The MoU outlines the commitment made by both parties to stimulate clean energy transition and employment in the state. The investment in the plant will be made over a period of 16 months and will directly or indirectly create over 2,000 employment opportunities with majority of them being women employee.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU