Tata Power Solar bags order worth Rs 538 cr from Energy Efficiency Services

Tata Power Solar Systems (Tata Power Solar), wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received Letter of Award (LoA) to build 100 MW of Distributed Ground Mounted Solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). The total order value of projects is Rs 538 crore.

The commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months.

With this win, the Utility Scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at ~4GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,264 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as India's leading Solar EPC player.

The EESL project sites are located in Maharashtra. The work secured includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar projects.

