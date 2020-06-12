Tata Steel Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.7, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 39.17% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 34.77% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.7, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 9789.4. The Sensex is at 33144.41, down 1.17%.Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 10.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1954.85, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

