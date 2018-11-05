Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit rises 19.69% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.58% to Rs 623.65 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 19.69% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 58.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 1.58% to Rs 623.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 633.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales623.65633.68 -2 OPM %18.8214.36 -PBDT133.38107.28 24 PBT108.4983.61 30 NP70.3858.80 20
