TCS makes available two AI-powered software on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the availability of its TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX) and TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights (CI&I) software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
CI&I customer analytics helps banks, retailers, insurers, and other businesses take advantage of AI, machine learning, and customer data platform capabilities to deliver hyper-personalized consumer and citizen experiences, while protecting privacy and ensuring consent. Organizations can use CI&I to surface insights, predictions, and recommended actions and offers in real time to improve customer satisfaction.
IUX helps enterprises and cities meet sustainability goals and elevate citizen and employee experiences by optimizing services and enabling infrastructure to respond to predicted and dynamic events in real time.
Harnessing data across operational silos, IUX applies AI and machine learning to simulate evolving scenarios, enabling services and IoT infrastructure to take appropriate actions. IUX modules include intelligent building energy, streetlights, transportation, water management, energy and resources operations, command center, and workplace resilience.
