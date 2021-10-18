TCS to drive Japan-based Cainz Corporation's digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Cainz Corporation (CAINZ), Japan's leading home improvement company, to accelerate its digital transformation, improve customer experience, and drive growth.

CAINZ operates 226 stores across 28 prefectures nationwide, making it the largest home improvement retailer in Japan. To keep pace with diverse consumer needs and behaviors, CAINZ outlined its vision to transform into an 'IT-Empowered Retail Company'.

The retailer has partnered with TCS to drive digital initiatives like the agile development of Find in CAINZ, a mobile application for customers and store associates to identify the location and availability of products in the store. The partnership is being significantly expanded to scale up co-development initiatives at the new Global Development Center that TCS is setting up for CAINZ.

TCS will leverage its deep contextual and domain knowledge as well as global best practices to accelerate agile development of digital solutions aimed at further enhancing customer experience across channels including POS, EC, CRM, and in-store applications.

Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail Cluster, TCS, Progressive retailers are betting big on next-gen technologies to accelerate digital transformation and design hyper-personalized customer experiences. TCS will leverage its deep domain knowledge of the retail industry and expertise in digital technologies to help CAINZ respond to customer needs with agility, enhance competitive differentiation, and help realize their vision of becoming an 'IT-Empowered Retail Company'.

TCS Japan leverages a unique hybrid model combining deep domain knowledge, technology expertise, and strong global and local execution, to help leading Japanese corporations achieve their growth and transformation aspirations. It is a strategic partner today to over half of the Japanese Fortune 500 companies.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 9,624 crore on 3.21% increase in net sales to Rs 46,867 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q1 June 2021.

The scrip advanced 0.66% to currently trade at Rs 3635.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)