TCS wins award for its Digital Enterprise Governance Suite

At the India Digital Award - Mobile and App Award

Tata Consultancy Services has won the India Digital Award - Mobile and App Award in the category Best Enterprise Product or Service, for its Digital Enterprise Governance Suite.

The India Digital Awards, presented by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), celebrate organizations, teams and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using digital media. TCS was recognized for its Digital Enterprise Governance Suite that empowers its leaders with real-time insights for intelligent governance.

