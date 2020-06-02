Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 543.6, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.25% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% slide in NIFTY and a 11.6% slide in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 543.6, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 8.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14307.1, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 545.5, up 0.48% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 28.25% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% slide in NIFTY and a 11.6% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 11.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

