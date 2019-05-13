JUST IN
Technofab Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Narayani Steels Ltd and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2019.

Technofab Engineering Ltd crashed 19.40% to Rs 54 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1050 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd lost 11.43% to Rs 21.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1200 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd tumbled 11.32% to Rs 19.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

Narayani Steels Ltd slipped 11.22% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 762 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd shed 10.83% to Rs 186. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33648 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 14:45 IST

