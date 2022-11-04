Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 59.30% to Rs 58.32 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.30% to Rs 58.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.3236.61 59 OPM %3.602.90 -PBDT2.051.11 85 PBT1.490.70 113 NP1.080.54 100
