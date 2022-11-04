Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 250.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 188.08% to Rs 248.90 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 250.38% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.08% to Rs 248.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.248.9086.4021.9221.6351.0317.0746.4113.2632.559.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)