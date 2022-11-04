Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 250.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 188.08% to Rs 248.90 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 250.38% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.08% to Rs 248.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales248.9086.40 188 OPM %21.9221.63 -PBDT51.0317.07 199 PBT46.4113.26 250 NP32.559.29 250
