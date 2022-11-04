JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coromandel International approves appointment of directors
Business Standard

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 250.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 188.08% to Rs 248.90 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 250.38% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 188.08% to Rs 248.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales248.9086.40 188 OPM %21.9221.63 -PBDT51.0317.07 199 PBT46.4113.26 250 NP32.559.29 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU