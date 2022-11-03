Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.14% to Rs 1576.24 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 35.68% to Rs 42.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 1576.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1239.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1576.241239.745.435.7082.0067.8757.5347.4442.5531.36

