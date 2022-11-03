Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 35.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.14% to Rs 1576.24 croreNet profit of Blue Star rose 35.68% to Rs 42.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.14% to Rs 1576.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1239.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1576.241239.74 27 OPM %5.435.70 -PBDT82.0067.87 21 PBT57.5347.44 21 NP42.5531.36 36
