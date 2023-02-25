Tejas Networks allots 33,626 equity shares under ESOP

Tejas Networks has allotted 33,626 equity shares under ESOP on 24 February 2023.

Consequent to the allotment made on February 24, 2023, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,68,35,25,050 /- divided into 16,83,52,505 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each from Rs 1,68,31,88,790 /- divided into 16,83,18,879 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.

