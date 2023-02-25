Tejas Networks allots 33,626 equity shares under ESOP

Consequent to the allotment made on February 24, 2023, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,68,35,25,050 /- divided into 16,83,52,505 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each from Rs 1,68,31,88,790 /- divided into 16,83,18,879 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.
