Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 6.69 points or 0.37% at 1817.46 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.29%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.95%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.06%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.95%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.77%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.77%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.42%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.13%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.08%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.9%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.32 or 0.17% at 61692.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.22 points or 0.09% at 29774.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 49.11 points or 0.53% at 9209.82.

On BSE,1737 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

