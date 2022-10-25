Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 9.71 points or 0.55% at 1755.47 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 3.47%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.46%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.72%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.56%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.48%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.09%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.47%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.29%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.9 or 0.26% at 59675.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.45 points or 0.22% at 17692.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 24.96 points or 0.09% at 28823.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.1 points or 0.44% at 8867.48.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 1925 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

