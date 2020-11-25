Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 15.41 points or 1.31% at 1164.46 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.19%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.51%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.88%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.4%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 1.15%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.72%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 9.83%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.82%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.55 or 0.34% at 44371.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.2 points or 0.29% at 13016.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.75 points or 0.51% at 16466.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.91 points or 0.87% at 5571.51.

On BSE,1195 shares were trading in green, 1464 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

