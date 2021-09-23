Telecom stocks in action after TRAI releases July data

-
ALSO READ
Board of Action Construction Equipment approves fund raising up to Rs 175 cr
This July - Enjoy Vdesi Action, Romance, Crime and Mystery
HFCL gains after stellar Q4 performance
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2021 quarter
-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for July 2021 on Thursday, 23 September 2021.India's total mobile users rose 0.51% month-on-month to 118.68 crore as of 31 July 2021.
Reliance Jio added 65.18 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 44.32 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 2.13%.
Bharti Airtel (up 0.29%) added 19.42 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35.40 crore.
Vodafone Idea (up 1.64%) lost 14.30 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 27.19 crore.
In the past one month, Vodafone Idea has surged 76%, Bharti Airtel rose 17.07%, RIL climbed 14.84%. The 30-share Sensex has risen 7.53% in one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU