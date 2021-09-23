Telecom stocks in action after TRAI releases July data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for July 2021 on Thursday, 23 September 2021.

India's total mobile users rose 0.51% month-on-month to 118.68 crore as of 31 July 2021.

Reliance Jio added 65.18 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 44.32 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 2.13%.

Bharti Airtel (up 0.29%) added 19.42 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 35.40 crore.

Vodafone Idea (up 1.64%) lost 14.30 lakh new subscribers in the month of July 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 27.19 crore.

In the past one month, Vodafone Idea has surged 76%, Bharti Airtel rose 17.07%, RIL climbed 14.84%. The 30-share Sensex has risen 7.53% in one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)