Telecom stocks move up

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 22.28 points or 2.19% at 1040.73 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.98%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.81%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 3.2%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.79%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.33%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.31%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.15%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.11%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.81%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.8 or 1.19% at 36989.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.3 points or 1.2% at 10934.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.18 points or 1.34% at 14358.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.55 points or 1.12% at 4762.46.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 365 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)