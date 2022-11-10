Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 1.33 points or 0.07% at 1787.97 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 11.59%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.41%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.29%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.9%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.21%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.86%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.94%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.94%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 476.49 or 0.78% at 60557.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.85 points or 0.72% at 18027.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 60.46 points or 0.21% at 29136.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.1 points or 0.29% at 9066.33.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1466 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

