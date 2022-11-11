Thermax consolidated net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 2075.26 croreNet profit of Thermax rose 24.14% to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 2075.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1469.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2075.261469.32 41 OPM %6.767.49 -PBDT172.18141.71 22 PBT142.38114.29 25 NP109.1487.92 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU