Thermax consolidated net profit rises 24.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.24% to Rs 2075.26 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 24.16% to Rs 109.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 87.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.24% to Rs 2075.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1469.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2075.261469.326.767.49172.18141.71142.38114.29109.1687.92

