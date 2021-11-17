Thermax Ltd Spurts 2.77%

Thermax Ltd has added 32.58% over last one month compared to 0.71% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX

Thermax Ltd gained 2.77% today to trade at Rs 1839.9. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.64% to quote at 3580.85. The index is down 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K E C International Ltd increased 2.66% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 1.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 89.21 % over last one year compared to the 36.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Thermax Ltd has added 32.58% over last one month compared to 0.71% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3616 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24180 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1880.65 on 16 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 788.35 on 17 Nov 2020.

