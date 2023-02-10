Tine Agro standalone net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.46% to Rs 1.91 croreNet profit of Tine Agro declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 57.46% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.914.49 -57 OPM %0.5211.36 -PBDT0.010.51 -98 PBT0.010.51 -98 NP0.010.51 -98
