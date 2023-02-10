Tine Agro standalone net profit declines 98.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.46% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Tine Agro declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 57.46% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.914.490.5211.360.010.510.010.510.010.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)