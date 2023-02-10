Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 210.20% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 210.20% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

