Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 481.82% to Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 481.82% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.640.11 482 OPM %-28.13-118.18 -PBDT-0.17-0.13 -31 PBT-0.27-1.56 83 NP-0.27-1.56 83
