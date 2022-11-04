Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 1.69% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.65.3853.0714.1917.818.037.895.775.724.204.13

