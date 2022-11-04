JUST IN
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 65.38 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 1.69% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 65.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales65.3853.07 23 OPM %14.1917.81 -PBDT8.037.89 2 PBT5.775.72 1 NP4.204.13 2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:59 IST

