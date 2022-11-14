Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 71.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.85% to Rs 2.72 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 71.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 76.85% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.7211.7516.547.060.460.820.300.680.210.73

