Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 71.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 76.85% to Rs 2.72 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 71.23% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 76.85% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.7211.75 -77 OPM %16.547.06 -PBDT0.460.82 -44 PBT0.300.68 -56 NP0.210.73 -71
