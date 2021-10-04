Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38057 shares

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 October 2021.

Divis Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27917 shares. The stock rose 8.92% to Rs.5,261.85. Volumes stood at 15470 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61334 shares. The stock rose 0.89% to Rs.1,161.35. Volumes stood at 33111 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd recorded volume of 10263 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1729 shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.29,239.70. Volumes stood at 843 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 10485 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1793 shares. The stock increased 5.90% to Rs.3,460.65. Volumes stood at 6844 shares in the last session.

