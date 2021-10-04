Volumes spurt at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
JSW Future Energy collaborates with Australian Fortescue Future Industries
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Adani Green Energy to acquire SB Energy's renewable portfolio of 4,954 MW
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
-
Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38057 shares
Divis Laboratories Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 October 2021.
Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38057 shares. The stock rose 0.82% to Rs.1,425.00. Volumes stood at 7483 shares in the last session.
Divis Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27917 shares. The stock rose 8.92% to Rs.5,261.85. Volumes stood at 15470 shares in the last session.
Adani Green Energy Ltd notched up volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61334 shares. The stock rose 0.89% to Rs.1,161.35. Volumes stood at 33111 shares in the last session.
Shree Cement Ltd recorded volume of 10263 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1729 shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.29,239.70. Volumes stood at 843 shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 10485 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1793 shares. The stock increased 5.90% to Rs.3,460.65. Volumes stood at 6844 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU