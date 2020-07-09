W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 98.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co declined 98.73% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 67.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

15.2615.3567.1359.06-1.0520.0712.1716.410.113.007.858.32-0.432.435.936.440.021.584.514.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)