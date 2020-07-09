W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 98.73% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 15.26 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co declined 98.73% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 67.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.2615.35 -1 67.1359.06 14 OPM %-1.0520.07 -12.1716.41 - PBDT0.113.00 -96 7.858.32 -6 PBT-0.432.43 PL 5.936.44 -8 NP0.021.58 -99 4.514.54 -1
