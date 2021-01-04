Trident Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Somany Home Innovation Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2021.

Trident Ltd surged 18.73% to Rs 12.74 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 145.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 9.98% to Rs 225.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 175.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14664 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd jumped 9.70% to Rs 70.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74676 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd added 8.84% to Rs 335.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48971 shares in the past one month.

