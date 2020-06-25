TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 80.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.26% to Rs 418.23 croreNet profit of TTK Prestige declined 80.79% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.26% to Rs 418.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.52% to Rs 185.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 192.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 2072.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2106.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales418.23482.17 -13 2072.992106.91 -2 OPM %8.8413.74 -12.7113.86 - PBDT41.0773.00 -44 282.67312.76 -10 PBT29.8666.17 -55 246.09286.30 -14 NP8.6044.76 -81 185.57192.35 -4
