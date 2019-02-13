Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
