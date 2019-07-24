Turnover in F&O segment rises

Nifty July at premium

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11,279.1, a premium of 7.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,271.3 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 15.69 lakh crore compared with Rs 12.25 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 59.75 points or 0.53% to settle at 11,271.3.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.76% at 12.9225.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 July 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 37.84 lakh contracts at the 11,400 strike price. Maximum put OI of 31.12 lakh contracts was seen at 11,300 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,300 and 11,400 levels for the Nifty until the expiry.

State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

State Bank of India July 2019 futures were at 340.80, compared with spot closing price of 340.05. Asian Paints July 2019 futures were at 1481.50, compared with spot closing price of 1478.50. Reliance Industries July 2019 futures were at 1263.05, compared with spot closing price of 1260.

The July 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 25 July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)