Turnover in F&O segment rises

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11,862, a premium of 14.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,847.55 in the cash market.

The Nifty July 2019 was at 11,905.80, a premium of 58.25 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 13.38 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.57 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index increased 51.10 points or 0.43% to settle at 11,847.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.56% at 14.775.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call (OI) of 35.23 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 39.61 lakh contracts was seen at 11700 strike price. Options data suggested a trading range between 11,700 and 12,000 levels for the Nifty.

Housing Development Corporation (HDFC), (RIL) and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

Housing Development Corporation June 2019 futures were at 2,170.45, compared with spot closing price of 2,164.25. June 2019 futures were at 1,294.70, compared with spot closing price of 1,291.90. June 2019 futures were at 438.95, compared with spot closing price of 438.20.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expire on Thursday, 27 June 2019. The July 2019 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2019.

