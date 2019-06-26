TV Today advances after HDFC MF raises stake

TV Today Network rose 2.19% to Rs 263.75 at 14:33 IST on BSE after HDFC mutual fund raised stake in the company.TV Today Network made the disclosure during market hours today, 26 June 2019.
Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 97.39 points or 0.25% at 39,532.33.
On BSE, 9597 shares were traded in TV Today Network counter, compared to a 2-week average of 1872 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 285.75 and an intraday low of Rs 259.65. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 471 on 4 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 237.20 on 21 June 2019.
HDFC mutual fund acquired 12.78 lakh equity shares, or 2.14% equity, of TV Today Network through open market purchases on 24 June 2019.
Post transaction, HDFC mutual fund's stake in TV Today Network has increased to 7.14% from 5% earlier.
TV Today Network's net profit fell 40.3% to Rs 22.07 crore on a 8.6% decline in net sales to Rs 165.65 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
TV Today Network is engaged in television programming and broadcasting activities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU